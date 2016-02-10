Pentagon expects to reach $15 bln F-35 deal with Lockheed in March

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Wednesday said it expects to reach agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp in March on contracts for the next two batches of F-35 fighter jets, orders worth about a combined $15 billion that will lower the cost of each warplane to below $100 million.

Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the F-35 program for the Pentagon, said the negotiations with Lockheed were taking longer than expected because of differences over what the jets “should cost.”

“I‘m not rushing into a bad deal,” Bogdan told reporters. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)