Lockheed funding F-16 fighter supply chain until more orders come in
March 15, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Lockheed funding F-16 fighter supply chain until more orders come in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is using its own funding to keep the supply chain for F-16 fighter jets running until it receives additional orders beyond the Iraqi F-16 jets it is currently building, a top company official said Tuesday.

Orlando Carvalho, who heads Lockheed’s Aeronautics division, told Reuters the cost of keeping the F-16 supply chain ready for further orders was “manageable,” but gave no further details.

The U.S. government has approved the sale of eight F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan, but funding for the aircraft and a timetable for a possible deal remain unclear.

Carvalho deferred questions about the Pakistan sale to the U.S. government, which is overseeing the deal.

Bahrain, Colombia, Indonesia have also expressed interest in F-16 fighter jet orders, Carvalho said.

He said the U.S. government was also in discussions with India about a possible sale of F-16s to India. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

