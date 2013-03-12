FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. F-35 chief aims to restructure Pentagon's F-35 program office
March 12, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

U.S. F-35 chief aims to restructure Pentagon's F-35 program office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - The Air Force general who heads the Pentagon’s $396 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program said he planned to restructure the Pentagon’s F-35 office and cut jobs as part of an overall drive to reduce the costs of the costliest U.S. weapons program.

Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan, who took over the helm of the program in December, told reporters after a defense conference that he planned some “housekeeping changes” to pare the current size of the program office.

“Mark my word: I am reorganizing and I am making personnel changes,” Bogdan said after a speech at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse and defense consultant Jim McAleese.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
