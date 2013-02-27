FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon says no additional cracks found in F-35 engines
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

Pentagon says no additional cracks found in F-35 engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Wednesday said no additional cracks were found on F-35 fighter engines during inspections done after the Feb. 19 incident that has grounded the entire fighter fleet and halted operation of the engines on the ground.

Kyra Hawn, spokeswoman for the F-35 program office, said the investigation into the incident at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida was continuing, with engineers at enginemaker Pratt & Whitney due to break open the affected part for further study on Wednesday.

Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, supplies the engine for the single-engine, single-seat fighter plane, which is built by Lockheed Martin Corp.

Hawn said a separate incident involving temperature control equipment built by Honeywell International Inc has been deemed a “minor test discovery, with no impact to safety of flight or operations.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.