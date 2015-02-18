FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed cites issue with F-35 software, no delay in Marine target combat use
February 18, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Lockheed cites issue with F-35 software, no delay in Marine target combat use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp may need to update the 2B software needed for the F-35 fighter jet to deal with issues that arose during testing, but that should not delay the Marine Corp’s plan to declare the jet ready for combat use in July, the head of the company’s aeronautics division said Wednesday.

Orlando Carvalho, who heads the aeronautics division, said issues came up, but they were “manageable” within the time remaining before that target date. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

