U.S. GAO upholds Finmeccanica protest against Lockheed contract

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Government Accountability Office said on Wednesday it had upheld a protest filed by DRS Technical Services, a unit of Italy’s Finmeccanica SpA, against a contract awarded by the U.S. Army to Lockheed Martin Corp for system engineering, logistics and training support services.

The GAO, a congressional agency that rules on contract protests, said DRS had argued that the Army erred in evaluating the Lockheed proposal, and in finding that Lockheed did not have an organizational conflict of interest.

No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)