FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed Martin planning more investment in hypersonic aircraft
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Lockheed Martin planning more investment in hypersonic aircraft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp can produce a demonstrator hypersonic aircraft for less than $1 billion and will continue to invest in very high speed technology given the changing nature of global security threats, Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday.

“I think it is absolutely the right time to be investing in it and the fact that DARPA has already got projects going on... indicates that as they are looking out into the future it is a capability that we need,” Hewson said at the company’s annual meeting with reporters.

DARPA is an acronym for the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Hypersonic refers to speeds well above the speed of sound, generally Mach 5 and higher.

Hewson said Lockheed was now producing “a controllable, low drag, aerodynamic configuration capable of stable operation from take-off to subsonic, transonic, supersonic and hypersonic to Mach 6.”

In 2013, Lockheed unveiled plans for a hypersonic spy plane that could fly at Mach 6, twice as fast as its famed SR-71 Blackbird, and said a missile demonstrating the new technology could fly as early as 2018. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.