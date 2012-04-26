UPDATE 3-Lockheed names new CEO; profit beats Wall St view

* Current president, Kubasik, to become CEO in January

* Sales and profit up in three of four business segments

* Lockheed eyes opportunities in adjacent markets

* Q1 EPS from continuing ops rose to $2.02 vs $1.70 expected by analysts ago

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Top U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp posted a higher-than-expected first-quarter net profit and announced a succession plan that will bring in President Chris Kubasik as chief executive officer in January.

Lockheed, which builds F-35, F-22 and F-16 fighter jets, Aegis missiles and new coastal warships, reported a 29 percent jump in earnings from continuing operations to $2.02 per share from $1.57 a year earlier. Analysts expected profit of $1.70 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lockheed also affirmed its forecast of $45 billion to $46 billion in revenue for the full year and said operating profit should reach $3.9 billion to $4 billion, or $7.70 to $7.90 per share. It announced a second-quarter dividend of $1 per share.

Investors welcomed the positive earnings report, driving Lockheed shares up more than 1 percent to a new peak of $92.24, their highest level since September 2008. The shares slipped slightly to close at $91.70, still a gain of 72 cents from Wednesday.

Bob Stevens, current chairman and CEO, said he planned to retire after 25 years with the company in January, but would stay on as chairman until January 2014, subject to the board’s approval. He will be 62 when he steps down at that point, still shy of a mandatory retirement age of 65.

“When I look at future challenges, I recognize they will certainly extend beyond my mandatory retirement age and I wanted to assure that we have a tested and trusted leadership team in place who can provide continuity and evolve our strategy over the longer term,” said Stevens, 60. “We have that leadership team in place now.”

Kubasik, 51, will assume the CEO title in January, with Marillyn Hewson, 58, current head of the company’s electronic systems business, moving up to the roles of president and chief operating officer.

Kubasik said he did not expect “a whole lot of change” in the company’s direction when he took over the reins, noting that he would “build upon the foundation” he helped create in his current role, and other top leadership roles in the past.

Stevens said Lockheed was focused on continuing to grow despite “increasing headwinds” in the defense sector, drawing on a strong core business, increasing international sales and moves into adjacent markets.

Kubasik said the company also looked for appropriate acquisitions on an ongoing basis, and was aiming to expand international sales, which generate higher margins, to about 20 percent of company revenue from 17 percent now.

“We’ve proven that, despite challenges, we find a way to adapt,” Kubasik told Reuters in a telephone interview, noting that Lockheed was already making progress in developing new business in the energy, cybersecurity and health care management sectors.

Stevens said the company had begun making contingency plans in case U.S. lawmakers are not able to reverse $500 billion in additional defense cuts due to take effect in January under “sequestration,” but said it would continue to press for a more “sensible” approach in the meantime.

He said he was surprised and disappointed that union workers at the company’s Fort Worth, Texas, plant and two military bases had rejected the company’s contract offer and gone on strike.

But he said Lockheed had a contingency plan in place which allowed continued testing and production of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, a program that will comprise 20 percent of Lockheed’s revenues when it reaches full rate production.

Stevens said the strong first-quarter results reflected the strength of the company’s portfolio, but cost-cutting efforts would continue.

“Throughout the remainder of 2012, we will focus on reducing costs and improving program execution to remain competitive and deliver value,” he said in a statement.

Lockheed paid shareholders $327 million in cash dividends in the first quarter and bought back 2.7 million shares for $242 million. It said the results included a pension adjustment of $207 million, which reduced net earnings by 39 cents per share.

Sales and earnings were off slightly in the company’s information systems and global solutions business, largely due to the Pentagon’s cancellation of part of the Joint Tactical Radio System, and completion of a NASA initiative, it said.