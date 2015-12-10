FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Defense Agency tests Lockheed, Raytheon interceptors
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

US Defense Agency tests Lockheed, Raytheon interceptors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Agency said it successfully completed the first intercept test for Lockheed Martin Corp’s land-based Aegis weapon system and Raytheon Co’s Standard Missile-3 Block IB missile.

The primary objective of the test was to assess the effectiveness of the Aegis Ashore capability, which uses identical set-ups used aboard Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) vessels deployed at sea, the agency said in a statement.

The Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) system is the primary sea-based component of the U.S. missile defense system. (bit.ly/1OUU5VS)

Lockheed is the primary contractor for the Aegis weapons system, which integrates radars, computers, software, displays, weapons launchers and weapons to defend against a range of surface, aerial and underwater threats.

The Missile Defense Agency and the U.S. Navy cooperatively manage the Aegis ballistic missile defense program.

The test was in collaboration with the U.S. Pacific Command, the U.S. European Command, and the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.