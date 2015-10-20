FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed eyes big foreign orders in 2016
October 20, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed eyes big foreign orders in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday said it expected to finalize big contracts in 2016 to sell up to four warships to Saudi Arabia and a THAAD ballistic missile defense system to Qatar, helping the company continue to boost foreign sales.

Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson told analysts that Lockheed had an international backlog of $20 billion in 2014, and remained on track to boost international sales to 25 percent of overall revenues in coming years. Lockheed forecast 2015 revenues of $45 billion.

Hewson cited continued strong demand for Lockheed products, including its F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, the C-130J transport plane, and missile defense equipment.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

