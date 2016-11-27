FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel increases order for F-35 fighter jets to 50
November 27, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 9 months ago

Israel increases order for F-35 fighter jets to 50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Israel's security cabinet on Sunday approved the purchase of an additional 17 Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jets, bringing its total number on order to 50.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement the decision to increase the order was unanimous.

Lockheed is developing three versions of the F-35 Lightning II jets for the U.S. military and nine countries that have already placed orders - Britain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, Norway, Australia, Japan, Israel and South Korea.

Israel's first two are expected to be delivered by the end of the year. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
