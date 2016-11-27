JERUSALEM Nov 27 Israel's security cabinet on
Sunday approved the purchase of an additional 17 Lockheed Martin
F-35 stealth fighter jets, bringing its total number on
order to 50.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement the
decision to increase the order was unanimous.
Lockheed is developing three versions of the F-35 Lightning
II jets for the U.S. military and nine countries that have
already placed orders - Britain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands,
Norway, Australia, Japan, Israel and South Korea.
Israel's first two are expected to be delivered by the end
of the year.
