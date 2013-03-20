Lockheed says 243 mid-level managers taking voluntary layoffs

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday 243 of 4,000 mid-level managers in its information systems and global solutions division have accepted voluntary layoffs, effective March 22.

Mary Phillips, a spokeswoman for the company, said Lockheed offered severance packages in February to 4,000 mid-level managers in the division, which has a total of 30,000 employees. Of those, 260 offered to leave, and 243 were approved.

She said the company was not planning additional layoffs but would continue to evaluate workforce numbers given the increasingly difficult U.S. budget environment.

Lockheed is the Pentagon’s biggest supplier and the biggest provider of information technology to the federal government.

Phillips had no immediate details on the cost of the combined severance packages.

U.S. senators are inching closer to passage of a bill to fund federal agencies through Sept. 30 and avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month, but the bill retains $85 billion in controversial spending cuts that began on March 1.