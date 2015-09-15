FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Air Force says too early to speculate on possible sale of ULA
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Air Force says too early to speculate on possible sale of ULA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday said it would carefully review any proposed sale of United Launch Alliance (ULA), a 50-50 rocket launch venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Air Force Secretary Deborah James said it was premature to discuss any potential concerns about the reported acquisition bid, but said the size and importance of the deal would require a thorough review by the U.S. government.

Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines, on Tuesday again declined comment about reports that it submitted in early August a $2 billion cash bid to buy ULA, the sole provider of launch services for U.S. military and spy satellites.

A senior Pentagon official on Friday expressed concerns about the business case underlying the reported bid, saying its assessment was more negative.

Asked if she had concerns about the proposed deal, James said, “I think it’s too early to speculate on that.”

“If there were to be a deal reached between the partners ... then it would come and we would have the opportunity to look into it further,” she added. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
