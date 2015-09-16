FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing rejects Aerojet Rocketdyne bid for ULA launch venture
September 16, 2015

Boeing rejects Aerojet Rocketdyne bid for ULA launch venture

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Wednesday said it had rejected an unsolicited bid from Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for United Launch Alliance, a 50-50 rocket launch venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp.

“The unsolicited proposal for ULA is not something we seriously entertained,” Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher said.

Boeing said it remained committed “to ULA and its business, and to continued leadership in all aspects of space, as evidenced by the agreement announced last week with Blue Origin,” a company owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos that is designing the engine for a new rocket being designed by ULA.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul

