FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing-Lockheed picks Bezos engine for future rockets
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing-Lockheed picks Bezos engine for future rockets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp , on Wednesday said it had chosen a new engine developed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin to power future rockets.

Tory Bruno, chief executive of ULA, said his company expected to start using the new BE-4 engine to power its rockets in about four years, since the company had already been working on the engine for three years.

He said the new engine would provide substantial cost savings, which ULA planned to pass on to the U.S. Air Force.

Bezos told a news conference in Washington that Blue Origin was continuing to work on its own orbital vehicle, which would be ready sometime later this decade. He said the new engine would have a lower production and operating cost. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.