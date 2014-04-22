Lockheed CFO says bookings could top $80 bln in 2014

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon’s No. 1 supplier, said its bookings could exceed $80 billion in 2014, bolstered by an expected F-35 fighter jet order valued at $3.5 billion in the second quarter, and a $5 billion multiple-year order for C-130 transport planes in the fourth quarter.

Lockheed Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday said he expected about $10 billion in bookings in the second and third quarters of 2014, with a spike to about $16 bln in fourth quarter.

“We still think we’ve got a chance to be above $80 billion as we get towards the end of the year,” Tanner told analysts on an earnings call.