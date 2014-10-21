FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed Martin UK says wins $1 bln contract for new tanks
October 21, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Lockheed Martin UK says wins $1 bln contract for new tanks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin UK, the British unit of the U.S. defence company, said it won a $1 billion contract from General Dynamics UK to provide turrets for the new SCOUT specialist vehicle ordered by Britain’s armed forces.

Lockheed Martin UK said in a statement on Tuesday that the contract to design and manufacture 245 turrets for the new tanks would sustain 880 jobs at its site in Bedfordshire, England.

The British government in September signed a deal worth 3.5 billion pounds ($5.76 billion) with General Dynamics for the new SCOUT armoured fighting vehicles, its biggest single order for such vehicles in over 30 years.

The vehicles will start being delivered in 2017.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
