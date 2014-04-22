FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed CFO sees Pentagon sales down 6 pct in 2014
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Lockheed CFO sees Pentagon sales down 6 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon’s biggest supplier, expects to feel the continued effect of U.S. budget cuts in 2014, with domestic military sales likely to drop by six percent after a four percent drop in 2013, Chief Financial Office Bruce Tanner told reporters on Tuesday.

Tanner said Lockheed expected additional orders for the F-35 fighter jet - the company’s single biggest program - from Australia, South Korea, Israel and Singapore, but he did not expect those orders to close in 2014.

He said he expected a first quarter swing to pension income, that had helped buoy earnings, to continue for rest of year. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.