EXCLUSIVE-Canadian review will recommend buying Lockheed F-35 fighter jet-sources
June 5, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

EXCLUSIVE-Canadian review will recommend buying Lockheed F-35 fighter jet-sources

Andrea Shalal

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Canada is poised to buy 65 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, sources familiar with the process told Reuters, marking a major renewal of Canada’s fighter fleet and helping contain costs of the expensive defense program.

A detailed, 18-month review of Canada’s fighter jet needs has concluded that the government should skip a new competition and proceed with the C$9 billion ($8.22 billion) purchase, three sources said.

The decision still must be finalized by Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet and could trigger a fresh storm of criticism from opposition politicians over costs that derailed the purchase two years ago.

A spokesman for Harper’s office said there was nothing to announce yet.

However, the sources said the recommendation is expected to lead to formal approval of the F-35 purchase. They said Harper and key cabinet members supported the decision.

Canada’s planned purchase is the 6th-largest by a country and would further safeguard the $399 billion program. Its rising costs had sparked fears of a “death spiral,” in which countries cut plane orders, driving up the price of remaining planes and triggering further cancellations. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by Alwyn Scott and Ross Colvin)

