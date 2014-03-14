FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed CEO Hewson earned $25.2 mln in 2013
March 14, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

Lockheed CEO Hewson earned $25.2 mln in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp paid Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson $25.2 million in 2013, more than doubling her compensation in her first year in the job, according to a regulatory filing.

Hewson’s base salary jumped 85 percent to about $1.4 million last year. Her stock awards increased to about $8.2 million from about $877,000, Lockheed said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. ()

Hewson, who took the top job in January 2013, had a total package of $11.4 million in 2012, when she became chief operating officer.

She was made the CEO at an emergency board meeting after CEO-designate Chris Kubasik was fired for having an affair with a female subordinate.

