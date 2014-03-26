FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon's F-35 chief sees possible delay on software
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon's F-35 chief sees possible delay on software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - Development of the U.S. Navy version of Lockheed Martin Corp’s software could be delayed by four to six months unless changes are made, the U.S. general who runs the $392 billion program for the Pentagon told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan said the earlier Block 2B software was about 80 percent complete, and while he was “pretty confident” that it would be done in time for the Marines to stop using their B-model jets by mid-2015, a 30-day delay was possible.

He said he was more concerned about the need to retrofit F-35B jets already built for the Marine Corps.

Bogdan also addressed delays in orders from international partners on the program, and said that decisions by Italy, Canada and Turkey to delay or reduce their orders could raise the cost of each remaining aircraft by 2 to 3 percent.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.