FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon says cost to fix F-35 engine issue "relatively minor"
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon says cost to fix F-35 engine issue "relatively minor"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Pentagon chief arms buyer Frank Kendall said the United States was close to a design fix for the Pratt & Whitney engine that powers Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 fighter jet after a major engine failure in June, and the cost would be “relatively minor.”

Kendall told reporters after a defense conference that the Pentagon was setting up test fixtures to ensure that the corrective action proposed by engine maker Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp was acceptable and adequate.

“I am getting, over time, more confident that we’ve got our arms around that problem and are solving it,” Kendall said.

Asked about the cost of addressing the issue that destroyed the engine on an Air Force F-35A model at Eglin Air Force Base on June 23, he said, “I don’t think it’s going to be a huge cost. I think it’s a relatively minor cost.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.