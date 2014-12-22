FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon says Lockheed met target for 36 F-35 deliveries in 2014
December 22, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon says Lockheed met target for 36 F-35 deliveries in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp met its target of delivering 36 F-35 fighter jets to the U.S. government in 2014, paving the way for the firm to collect most of the associated performance fees, a spokesman for the Pentagon’s F-35 program office said Monday.

The U.S. government on Monday accepted the last of the 36 jets due to be delivered by Lockheed this year, said Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the F-35 program office.

The company accelerated deliveries in the final months of the year to meet the target. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

