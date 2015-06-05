FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Air Force says 2014 F-35 engine mishap cost $50 mln
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
#Market News
June 5, 2015

U.S. Air Force says 2014 F-35 engine mishap cost $50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Friday said last year’s catastrophic F-35 engine failure, which grounded the entire fleet of jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp for a month, cost over $50 million.

The Air Force’s Air Education and Training Command said its investigation of the June 23 mishap involving the F135 engine built for the jet by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, showed the mishap was caused by a failure of the third-stage rotor of the engine’s fan module.

The completion of the official accident investigation board confirmed details that were widely reported after the accident, which prevented the F-35 from making its international debut at two UK air shows last year. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)

