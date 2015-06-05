U.S. Air Force says 2014 F-35 engine mishap cost $50 mln

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Friday said last year’s catastrophic F-35 engine failure, which grounded the entire fleet of jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp for a month, cost over $50 million.

The Air Force’s Air Education and Training Command said its investigation of the June 23 mishap involving the F135 engine built for the jet by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, showed the mishap was caused by a failure of the third-stage rotor of the engine’s fan module.

The completion of the official accident investigation board confirmed details that were widely reported after the accident, which prevented the F-35 from making its international debut at two UK air shows last year. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)