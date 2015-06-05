UPDATE 1-U.S. Air Force says 2014 F-35 engine mishap cost $50 mln

(Adds details, F-35 program office comment)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Friday said last year’s catastrophic F-35 engine failure, which grounded the entire fleet of jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp for a month, cost over $50 million.

The Air Force’s Air Education and Training Command said its investigation of the June 23 mishap involving the F135 engine built for the jet by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, showed the mishap was caused by a failure of the third-stage rotor of the engine’s fan module.

The completion of the official accident investigation board confirmed details widely reported after the accident, which prevented the F-35 from making its international debut at two UK air shows last year.

It also contained the first estimate of the cost of the incident, in which part of the engine broke off, cut through an internal fuel tank and triggered a fire that burned the rear two thirds of the jet.

“Pieces of the failed rotor arm cut through the engine’s fan case, the engine bay, an internal fuel tank, and hydraulic and fuel lines before exiting through the aircraft’s upper fuselage,” the Air Force said. “The total mishap damage is estimated to be in excess $50 million.”

The Air Force said its report covered only the immediate causes of the mishap and relied on data from the time of the incident, not further subsequent analysis.

The Pentagon’s F-35 program office welcomed the review and said the F-35 fleet was flying and training at full capacity today.

“Operations are fully-restored, with engine fixes in place in production and in the fleet,” said Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the F-35 program office.

He said the program had caught up on testing and training deferred as a result of the mishap, and the incident had only a “negligible impact” on the planned timetable for the military services to declare the planes ready for initial combat use.

Pratt spokesman Matthew Bates said the company had developed one short-term fix to allow the F-35 fleet to resume flying within 25 days and a longer-term redesign. The latter was now being incorporated into engines in current production and in the field, and should be complete by early 2016, he said.

He said Pratt’s engines also exceeded the government’s reliability requirements by 47 percent for jets being built for the Air Force and Navy, and by 19 percent for the B-model jets, built for the Marine Corps. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)