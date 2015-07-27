FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Marines see decision soon on F-35 fighter combat-readiness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The top U.S. Marine Corps aviator on Monday said an initial squadron of 10 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets met all the requirements for a declaration of combat-readiness during a recent review, and a decision from Marine Corps Commandant General Joseph Dunford was expected soon.

Lieutenant General Jon Davis said Dunford was reviewing all the paperwork supporting the decision now. “I think it’s soon. I‘m not going to rush General Dunford. He’s a busy guy,” Davis told a telephone news conference.

Davis said he was pleased with the results of an operational readiness review completed earlier this month. He said the pilots were even able to carry out an armed reconnaissance mission in a “very high threat” environment to which older fourth-generation fighter jets had not been subjected.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
