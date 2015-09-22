Pentagon, Lockheed eye agreement on next F-35 contracts this fall

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department on Tuesday said it hopes to reach agreement this fall with Lockheed Martin Corp on contracts for the next two batches of F-35 fighter jets in a deal that could be worth $15 billion.

“We’re still in negotiations,” Frank Kendall, defense undersecretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, told reporters after a ceremony marking the rollout of the first F-35 jet built for Norway. “I hope that they’ll conclude by this fall.”

Officials with Lockheed, the Pentagon’s No. 1 supplier, echoed Kendall’s view that negotiations for 60 jets in the ninth batch of jets, and 100 jets in the 10th batch could be wrapped up a bit earlier than initially predicted.

Pentagon and Lockheed officials had previously said only that they hoped to reach a deal by the end of the year.

U.S. defense officials are in separate talks with Lockheed for the aircraft, and Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, for the jet’s F135 engines.

The department in November 2014 awarded Lockheed a contract valued at $4.7 billion for an eighth batch of F-35 fighter jets, a 43-jet deal that lowered the average price per jet by 3.5 percent from the last contract.

The government signed a separate contract valued at $1.05 billion for an eighth batch of engines built by Pratt & Whitney. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Grant McCool)