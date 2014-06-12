FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon sees progress on F-35 jet; software still a concern
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon sees progress on F-35 jet; software still a concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 fighter jet is making steady progress but needs further work on software development, reliability rates and the cost of operating and maintaining the new warplanes, the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer said on Thursday.

Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, told reporters the Pentagon was looking at a series of measures, including incentives tied to future payments and investments in process improvements, to reduce the cost of building, operating and maintaining the planes.

Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan said the program had already lowered the longer term projected “sustainment” cost by 9 percent, and hoped to eventually achieve a 30 percent reduction from the initial estimate, which had come in just over $1 trillion over the next five decades.

Kendall said the Pentagon was also starting to look at a possible future multi-year procurement agreement for the planes, given the large numbers of jets to be bought by the U.S. military services and other countries. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.