F-35 engine inspection requirements eased to 13 hours -Pentagon
December 3, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

F-35 engine inspection requirements eased to 13 hours -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mandatory engine inspections are now required every 13 hours for Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, a significant easing of the 3-hour requirement imposed after an engine failure in June temporarily grounded the entire F-35 fleet, a top Pentagon official said Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Randy Mahr, the Pentagon’s F-35 deputy program manager, said told reporters that all of the F-35 jets used for testing were now flying the required “full envelope” of speed and other flight manuevers.

Separately, a spokesman for the F-35 program said certain restrictions remain in place for operational F-35 jets flown by the Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy, but those are not related to the engine incident and reflect the fact that the jets are still in developmental testing. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by W Simon)

