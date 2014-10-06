FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed Martin in research deal with Israel tech company Yissum
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Lockheed Martin in research deal with Israel tech company Yissum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin agreed to conduct joint research with Yissum, the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and has the option to purchase exclusive licences to products resulting from their research.

The research will focus on material sciences, quantum information science - which combines information science with quantum mechanics - and other areas of joint interest, the companies said on Monday. They did not provide financial details.

“This is another step in Lockheed Martin Israel’s long-term plans to develop additional partnerships outside the defence market and partner with the industry and academia in Israel,” said Joshua Shani, chief executive of Lockheed Martin Israel.

Lockheed Martin in August set up a separate subsidiary in Israel focused on technology. It is working with EMC and Ben-Gurion University in southern Israel on joint cyber security research projects. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.