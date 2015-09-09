FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed Martin to lay off 500 in information systems, gov't services unit -source
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Lockheed Martin to lay off 500 in information systems, gov't services unit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp will announce plans on Wednesday to lay off about 500 people across its information systems and government services division, which it plans to sell or spin off later this year, a person familiar with the plans said.

The job cuts would be both voluntary and involuntary, and should be completed by mid-November, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.

Lockheed in July announced it would buy Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp for $9 billion, and said it would carry out a strategic review of alternatives for its information technology and government services division. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.