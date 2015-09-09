FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lockheed to cut about 500 jobs in IT services unit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lockheed to cut about 500 jobs in IT services unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, share movement)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the maker of F-35 fighter jets, said it would cut about 500 jobs in its IT services unit by mid-November.

Lockheed said the job cuts were unrelated to the strategic review the company announced in July for its government IT and technical services businesses.

The unit, which accounts for about 16 percent of the company’s sales and employs about 24,000 people, has been struggling due to reduced government spending, increased competition and delays in new contracts.

The company, which is buying Black Hawk maker Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp for $9 billion, said it July it would complete a strategic review of the government IT services unit by the end of the year.

It also forecast sales at the unit to decline in the mid-single digit percentage range in 2015.

Reuters first reported the news earlier on Wednesday.

Lockheed’s shares were up 1 percent at $208.67 in early trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.