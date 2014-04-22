FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed says 13-pct operating margins will be hard to maintain
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Lockheed says 13-pct operating margins will be hard to maintain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday said its operating margin reached 13.4 percent in the first quarter, matching an earlier record, but it would be hard to maintain that level in coming years.

Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts on Tuesday the company had already downsized its facilities and workforce significantly in recent years, and was continuing to work closely with suppliers to reduce costs.

He said the growing importance of the F-35 fighter jet program, which accounts for about 16 percent of overall company revenues but generates narrower margins, meant it would be hard to keep operating margins above 13 percent in coming years.

“That’s a hard hurdle for us to maintain and especially in the near term,” Tanner said on an earnings call. “With the significant growth coming on the F-35 program at lower than the overall margin rate, that’s clearly going to put pressure on our ability to achieve that.”

Lockheed’s operating margin was 12.1 percent in the first quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.