FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed profit rises 4.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

Lockheed profit rises 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon’s largest arms supplier, reported a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it was starting a strategic review of its government IT and technical services businesses.

The company, which said on Monday it would buy Black Hawk helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp for $9 billion, said the review represents about $6 billion in expected 2015 sales and 17,000 employees.

Lockheed’s net income rose to $929 million, or $2.94 per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $889 million, or $2.76 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.