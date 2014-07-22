FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United States
July 22, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Lockheed Martin raises 2014 profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon’s largest defense supplier, reported a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly profit and raised its 2014 earnings forecast.

The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $10.85-$11.15 per share, from $10.50-$10.80.

Net income rose to $889 million, or $2.76 per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $859 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 1 percent to $11.31 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
