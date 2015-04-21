FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed Martin profit falls 6 pct on fewer jet deliveries
April 21, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Lockheed Martin profit falls 6 pct on fewer jet deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon’s No. 1 weapons supplier, reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly profit, partly due to fewer aircraft deliveries.

The company’s net income fell to $878 million, or $2.74 per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, from $933 million, or $2.87 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5.1 percent to $10.1 billion.

Lockheed makes the F-35 fighter jet, which, at $400 billion, is the world’s most expensive weapons project. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

