U.S. Air Force to use new Lockheed spacecraft for next satellites
June 9, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Air Force to use new Lockheed spacecraft for next satellites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday it will use Lockheed Martin Corp’s updated A2100 spacecraft for the fifth and sixth U.S. missile early warning satellites, with no additional cost to its 2014 bulk purchase contract with Lockheed.

The Air Force said by swapping out the spacecraft for the next two Space Based Infrared System satellites, it will be easier to implement new capabilities, including sensors that would allow troops to see dimmer targets more quickly.

The move followed a proposal made by Lockheed last December aimed at lowering costs by increasing commonality with other space systems, making the spacecraft more resilient, and reducing the number of obsolescent parts.

In a statement, the Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center said the change also offered the potential for significant cost savings on future satellite purchases, and would make it easier to modernize on-board sensors in the future.

Mike Guetlein, who heads the Air Force’s Remote Sensing System Directorate, said it restructured its contract with Lockheed to “appropriately share cost risk” with the company, and rebalance the incentives between cost, schedule and system performance. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

