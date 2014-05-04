FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed sees Ukraine crisis boosting missile system sales-paper
May 4, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Lockheed sees Ukraine crisis boosting missile system sales-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin is on the lookout for acquisition deals and expects the crisis in Ukraine to boost sales of its missile defence system MEADS, the company’s chief executive told German weekly paper Welt am Sonntag.

“We see strong demand for defence systems in the world. Here in Europe it is for missile defence systems. Many of our NATO partners are also looking at our F-35 fighter jet programme,” Marilyn Hewson, company CEO, was quoted as saying.

Across the world there are around 20 new clients for its Medium Extended Air Defence System (MEADS) Hewson told the paper.

MEADS is a mobile system designed to defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft.

Lockheed continues to be on the lookout for potential acquisitions, Hewson told the paper. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
