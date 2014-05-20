Lockheed machinists at Mississippi space center vote to end strike

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday that more than 100 union members who had been on strike at a Mississippi space center since late last week voted to accept the company’s contract offer and would return to work on Wednesday.

“The ratification of this new, three-year contract is excellent news for our company, the represented employees, their communities and the customer,” Lockheed spokeswoman Tabatha Thompson said in a statement.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers began picketing outside NASA’s Stennis Space Center on Friday after rejecting a Lockheed contract offer.

The center is home to NASA’s Rocket Propulsion Test Program, which manages the agency’s propulsion test facilities. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Peter Cooney and Andrew Hay)