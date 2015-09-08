UPDATE 1-Lockheed protests U.S. Army truck award to Oshkosh

(Adds AM General decision, date of decision deadline)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday it filed a formal protest against a $6.75 billion U.S. Army contract for new armored trucks awarded to Oshkosh Corp last month, while the other losing bidder, AM General, opted to skip such a move.

“Lockheed Martin does not take protests lightly, but we are protesting to address our concerns regarding the evaluation of Lockheed Martin’s offer,” the company said in a statement. Lockheed did not elaborate on its concerns.

AM General, a privately held company that built the U.S. military’s original Humvees, said it decided to focus instead on its current orders and modernizing the existing fleet of Humvees, many of which will remain in service through 2050.

Ralph White, managing associate general counsel at the Government Accountability Office, said the congressional agency would issue a decision on the protest by Dec. 17.

The U.S. Army said it was aware of the protest filed against its award for a new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), and would cooperate fully in the process.

Oshkosh said it believed the Army conducted “a thorough and highly-disciplined evaluation for the JLTV production program.”

“Following the U.S. Army’s debrief to Oshkosh regarding the results of the evaluation, we are more confident than ever that the Department of Defense’s decision to award the JLTV contract to Oshkosh will be upheld,” said Oshkosh spokeswoman Jennifer Christiansen, a vice president with the company.

Lockheed’s protest filing paves the way for the Army to issue a stop-work order to Oshkosh. It was not immediately clear if such an order had been issued.

Protests had been widely expected given the importance and scope of the contract - which could put Oshkosh in a prime position to bid for a total of 55,000 vehicles at around $30 billion over time.

Analysts said the protests could center on how the Army evaluated the companies’ technical data package offerings, as well as how it compared the survivability requirements for the vehicle.

AM General, which just won a $428 million contract to build hundreds of ambulance chassis vehicles for the U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard, said it decided a protest “would ultimately result in a distraction from our current growth business areas.” (Editing by Dan Grebler and Matthew Lewis)