Lockheed CEO says Poland, Turkey interested in MEADS missile defense system
March 15, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

Lockheed CEO says Poland, Turkey interested in MEADS missile defense system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said Poland and Turkey were interested in the company’s MEADS missile defense system, which has already been selected by Germany.

Hewson said Lockheed recently reentered discussions with the Polish defense ministry about the MEADS system, but gave no further details. Poland’s former center-right government last year chose Raytheon Co’s Patriot missile defense system, but the new Polish government is now reconsidering that decision.

Hewson said Turkey was also looking at the medium-range air- and missile-defence system, which was developed jointly by the United States, Italy and Germany. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

