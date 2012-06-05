FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed wins $2 bln U.S. missile interceptor deal
June 5, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Lockheed wins $2 bln U.S. missile interceptor deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has won a preliminary contract valued at up to $2.02 billion to build at least 42 interceptor missiles for the U.S. military’s missile defense agency, the Pentagon said on Tuesday in its daily digest of major arms deals.

The contract for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), which must still be finalized with the company, runs through July 31, 2018, according to the Defense Department.

The Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency said it would combine the order for a third and fourth batch of THAAD interceptor missiles with a foreign military sale of 96 interceptors to the United Arab Emirates to generate cost savings.

