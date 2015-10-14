U.S. Sen McCain urges scrutiny of Lockheed minehunting vehicle

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Senator John McCain on Wednesday urged U.S. military officials to carefully examine what the Pentagon’s chief arms tester has called “inflated” estimates of the reliability of a remote minehunting vehicle developed by Lockheed Martin Corp.

McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told Reuters in a statement that he welcomed the Navy’s decision to order an independent review of the long-delayed Remote Minehunting System being developed for a new fleet of littoral, or coastal, warships.

The system has been in development for nearly 17 years, with over $700 million spent to date and $868 million earmarked for production of 54 vehicles in coming years.

McCain and other lawmakers have argued the system is not reliable enough and are urging the Navy to look at alternatives before starting a complex series of operational tests that would pave the way to production.

McCain said he expected the reviewers to “fully explore” concerns raised by Michael Gilmore, the Pentagon’s director of operational test and evaluation, who said the Navy inflated operating time estimates for the Lockheed system by counting hours of analysis time when it was not in the water.

In an August memorandum, Gilmore said the system was breaking down after every 18.8 to 25 hours of use, far short of the Navy’s 75-hour requirement.

Lockheed insists the system’s mean time between failures is far higher at 117.3 hours, well above the required 75 hours.

Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall assured McCain in a letter dated Oct. 8 that the department would not allow further production of the Lockheed vehicle until the review was completed in November. Reuters obtained a copy of the letter.

Top Navy officials ordered the review of the RMS system and its core part, Lockheed’s Remote Multi-Mission Vehicle, after it showed unacceptable reliability results in a technical evaluation, said Navy spokeswoman Captain Thurraya Kent.

“While the RMS has demonstrated the ability to meet operational requirements, reliability performance has not been acceptable during the most recent technical evaluation,” she said. The independent review will look at possible alternatives.

McCain, a Republican, and Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the committee, wrote a three-page letter to Kendall and top Navy officials in August, saying "too much is at stake to accept the status quo and permit systems with long documented cost, schedule, performance, and reliability shortfalls to get a free pass into the fleet and production.