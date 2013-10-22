Lockheed protests U.S. Navy's radar contract award to Raytheon

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon’s top supplier and maker of the Aegis combat system, on Tuesday said it had filed a formal protest against the U.S. Navy’s decision to award a next-generation radar contract to Raytheon Co.

Lockheed spokesman Keith Little said the company decided to file a protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) because it did not believe the merits of its bid were properly considered during the Navy’s evaluation process.

“After careful consideration, Lockheed Martin has protested the Navy’s award of the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) contract,” Little said. “We submitted a technically compliant solution at a very affordable price.”