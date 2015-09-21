Lockheed moves key global sales exec to missions systems division

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Steve O‘Bryan, a key international sales executive for Lockheed Martin Corp, has moved to head strategy and business development for the company’s Mission Systems and Training (MST)business, the company said in an internal announcement.

O‘Bryan, a former Navy fighter pilot, had been the top salesman for Lockheed’s F-35 fighter jet for years, but moved to Lockheed Martin International in June 2014 as vice president of strategy and business development.

In his new role, O‘Bryan will be responsible for strategy and business development for the $8 billion missions systems division. The unit will expand to include Sikorsky Aircraft if Lockheed’s $9 billion acquisition of the storied helicopter maker is approved, as expected, later this year.

The acquisition will make the missions systems business Lockheed’s largest division, eclipsing the aeronautics division.

O‘Bryan replaces Jeffrey Napoliello, who will now oversee Lockheed’s plan to sell or spin off its information systems and government services business, as well as the technical services part of its Missiles and Fire Control division, according to the Sept. 8 memo, which was obtained by Reuters.

Nancy Ziuzin Schlegel, another vice president at Lockheed Martin International, was named to replace O‘Bryan on a temporary basis until a permanent replacement was named. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)