U.S. GAO dismisses Lockheed's protest of $6.75 bln Army contract to Oshkosh
December 15, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. GAO dismisses Lockheed's protest of $6.75 bln Army contract to Oshkosh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Government Accountability Office said on Tuesday it has dismissed Lockheed Martin Corp’s protest of a $6.75 billion Army contract for next generation Humvees to Oshkosh.

GAO said its decision was based on Lockheed’s announcement that it would file a protest in the case with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

“Our office will not decide a protest where the matter involved is the subject of litigation before a court of competent jurisdiction,” the GAO said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)

