U.S. GAO dismisses Lockheed protest of $6.75 bln Oshkosh Army deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Tuesday dismissed Lockheed Martin Corp’s protest of a $6.75 billion Army contract for next-generation Humvees to Oshkosh after Lockheed said it would take the issue to federal court.

Oshkosh said it would resume work on the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle trucks after the U.S. Army lifted a stop-work order that had been imposed when Lockheed filed its protest with the GAO.

Under the contract, Oshkosh will begin delivering vehicles within the next 10 months, reaching an expected volume of nearly 17,000 vehicles, as well as kits and sustainment services over an eight-year period.

“We are pleased that the JLTV production contract, awarded to Oshkosh in August, is now moving forward to deliver the world’s most capable light tactical vehicle,” said John Urias, executive vice president of Oshkosh and president of Oshkosh Defense.

Lockheed declined comment and Army officials had no immediate comment.

The GAO said its decision to dismiss the protest was based on Lockheed’s announcement that it would file a lawsuit protesting the lost contract with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

“Our office will not decide a protest where the matter involved is the subject of litigation before a court of competent jurisdiction,” the GAO said in a statement.

The GAO had been poised to rule on the merits of the case by Thursday but dismissed it once it moved to the federal courts.

Oshkosh said the Army conducted a thorough, methodical procurement, including exhaustive testing and evaluation of the competing vehicles.

Privately held AM General, which built the U.S. military’s original Humvees, did not file a protest against the decision.

Army officials have said they remain confident the new vehicles to be built by Oshkosh would provide soldiers and marines substantially greater capabilities at an affordable price.