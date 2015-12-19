FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed files injunction to stop work on Oshkosh trucks
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2015 / 12:00 AM / 2 years ago

Lockheed files injunction to stop work on Oshkosh trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp on Friday filed for a temporary injunction seeking a stop-work order on a $6.75 billion contract awarded by the U.S. Army to Oshkosh Corp for 17,000 new armored vehicles to replace the Humvee, which Lockheed is challenging in federal court.

Lockheed on Thursday said it had filed a federal complaint over the handling of the contract by the Army, and court documents posted on Friday showed it had also filed a motion seeking the injunction.

“We look forward to having our Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) complaint heard, and all evidence evaluated, by the Court of Federal Claims,” Lockheed said in a statement.

No comment was immediately available from the Army, which lifted a stop-work order earlier this week after the Government Accountability Office dismissed a protest filed against the contract by Lockheed. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.