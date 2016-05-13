FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congress notified of possible $476 mln missile sale to UAE -Pentagon
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Congress notified of possible $476 mln missile sale to UAE -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of $476 million worth of Hellfire III air-to-surface missiles and associated equipment and services to the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The prime contractor is Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control in Dallas, Texas, the Pentagon said in a statement. The company is a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corp.

The State Department also notified Congress of a possible sale of Harpoon II submarine-launched, anti-ship missiles, equipment and training to Egypt, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. The estimated value of the deal was $143 million, it said.

The prime contractor for the missiles is Boeing Co. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.